The former Minister, Veeranna, has been chosen for the Sri Maharshi Valimiki Jayanti Award instituted by the State government for 2016-17.

The award, which carries a purse of Rs. 5 lakh and a citation, will be presented to him by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at a function at the Vidhana Soudha on Saturday. Born on April 23, 1940, Mr. Veeranna hails from Koratagere in Tumakuru district. He served as a Minister in the Janata Party government headed by Ramakrishna Hegde and held small savings, transport, commerce, and industries and prisons portfolios.