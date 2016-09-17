A group of men from Hosur do their bit to ease the tension.

“ Banni; vaanga (come),” shout out a group of people to harried travellers lugging bags on either side of border at Attibele. The aroma of vegetable rice from a cauldron attract traveller walking either into Karnataka or Tamil Nadu, and their faces brightened as they are offered a plate of hot rice — for free.

A group of 10 men from from Zuzuwadi in Hosur and Attibele in Karnataka decided to do their bit to ease the tension. “Food is a uniting factor. Like they say we can find way into people’s heart through their stomach,” said A. Govindaraj from Karumariamman Koil at Zuzuwadi.

“This also spreads a message of unity. While politicians from both States are fighting over a river, it is the innocent people who are most affected,” said Mr. Govindaraj.

Hotels closed

C. Muniraju from Attibele added, “Over the past few days, hotels on either side of the border have remained closed, so we decided to help out. We have made arrangements for three big tanks of water. The expenses are being shared within the group,” he said.

This service initiative has found several beneficiaries, like R. Sukumar, an employee of a private company. “I left home in Bengaluru in a hurry in the morning and couldn’t have any food. As I reached the border, I realised that no hotels would be open across the border. As I was walking, a group of people came forward and asked to have food,” he said. After having food and quenching his thirst, he said that many people like him were grateful for the initiative.

Another commuter C.K. Saraswathi, who was walking towards Attibele where her son was to pick her up, said she was surprised when a group approached her and said they did not want her to cross the border without having food.

‘Should be an inspirtation’

“They kept inviting people to have food. This initiative should inspire people across the border to maintain peace at this difficult time,” she added.