Food for pourakarmikas from Indira Canteens?

With the increasing positive feedback about Indira Canteens, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is considering providing food for pourakarmikas from these eateries.

The midday meal scheme was extended to pourakarmikas in the city last year. The BBMP budget for 2016–17 had set aside ₹10 crore for it. Over 25,000 pourakarmikas are provided nutritious food every day by ISKCON.

According to sources, the BBMP spends ₹20 per meal per day. The total cost involved is nearly ₹22 crore a year. “The proposal, though not formal yet, is being discussed, as it is better to provide food from Indira Canteens since they are managed by the BBMP itself. Whatever is being paid to ISKCON may be paid to Indira Canteens,” they said.

Sources added that the pourakarmikas had no complaints about the quality of food provided by ISKCON. However, many had requested food that includes onion and garlic.

BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad told The Hindu, “There have been some requests from pourakarmikas. Discussions in this regard are in the preliminary stage.” By providing food to pourakarmikas from Indira Canteens, he said the BBMP would still be spending the same amount as it does now. “We are paying ISKCON ₹20 per meal. The cost per meal at Indira Canteen is ₹21.50. After subsidy of ₹11.50, the customer pays ₹10 for a meal. So, even if the BBMP decides to provide meals from Indira Canteens, the civic body will be spending around the same amount as it does now,” he said.

Mayor R. Sampath Raj said the issue can be considered only if the civic body’s Health Department sends a formal proposal. “So far, no formal proposal has been submitted. But discussions in this regard are being held,” he added.