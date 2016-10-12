Tension prevailed in Bugudanahalli village in Tumakuru taluk after two groups attacked each other with bricks over construction of compound wall on a disputed property on Wednesday.

According to the police, Lakshminarayana(57) of Bugudanahalli was constructing a compound wall on the disputed site on the outskirts of the village, which was objected by Venkataramaiah(52). The latter said a case regarding the site was pending before the court in Tumakuru.

Both Lakshminarayana and Venkataramaiah claim that the sites belong to them.

Heated arguments ensued and supporters from side joined in.

They threw bricks at each other. The injured went to the Tumakuru district government hospital for treatment, after which they

went to the Bellavi police station and each side registered a case.