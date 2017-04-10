‘Don’t hike school fee by more than 10%’

more-in

In the wake of the State government deciding to regulate school fees, private schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have decided to follow suit.

Mansoor Ali Khan, president of managements of Independent CBSE School Association, said that a joint meeting was convened along with the ICSE schools association last week. “We have decided to advise member schools not to hike the fees by more than 10%. We also want to come up with a charter that will highlight the ethical practices that schools managements should comply with. This will include safety measures and working condition of the staff,” he said.

The association will come up with a mechanism where parents can report their grievances via email if the hike in fees is more than 10%. “We will act as a mediator between school managements and parents,” he said.

Vinodh Rajaraman, President of Karnataka Schools Parents' Association, said, “This appears to be an eyewash just to escape regulation. For so many years, these association did not make any such effort. How come they got this idea of self regulation now? There is a need for the State government to monitor and control fees charged by all schools.”