Depression can strike anyone irrespective of age or economic background, says Deepika

Actor Deepika Padukone speaking at a World Health Day programme organised by the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department.

Bengaluru: Popular Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone made a passionate plea for lending support to those suffering from depression at the State Health Department's programme for World Health Day held here on Saturday.

"Depression can strike anyone irrespective of age or economic background. Having experienced it myself, I know what a debilitating condition it can be," said Ms. Padukone.

Rathan U. Kelkar, State Mission Director, National Health Mission, spoke about the integration of mental health programmes in primary health care in Karnataka.

“We have trained our medical and para-medical staff for the support and treatment of depression and made medications available in district hospitals and Primary Health Centres,” said Dr. Kelkar.

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers AnanthKumar, State Health Minister Ramesh Kumar, and Minister for Medical Education Sharanprakash Patil spoke at the event.