Countdown begins for resumption of races at Bangalore Turf Club

The countdown for the resumption of races at Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) has begun with club authorities holding a meeting with the government over the formation of a supervisory committee to oversee the races as directed by the High Court of Karnataka earlier December. The final decision on the committee formation is likely to be announced on Tuesday, sources said.

The six-member committee will have four representatives from the government and two from the BTC. It is said that the authorities are awaiting the approval from the Chief Minister.

The BTC managing committee, headed by chairman Harimohan Naidu, met Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department, I.S.N. Prasad on Saturday to discuss the formation of the supervisory committee. Mr. Naidu said the racing fraternity was “happy” with outcome of the meeting. “We are hoping that on Tuesday the government will take a final call on the formation of the committee. Once that is done, we hope that racing activities will resume as soon as we get clearance from the government,” he said.

Since September

The State government has not renewed the licence of the BTC with effect from September 1, 2017. The government had imposed a rider on the BTC to accommodate 50 of its nominees as members to renew the licence. This move had forced the BTC to approach the High Court.