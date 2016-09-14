The Karnataka government has set up a control room in the office of the Director-General and Inspector-General of Police here to help Kannadigas stranded in Tamil Nadu as well as Tamilians who need help in Bengaluru.

Announcing this at a press conference here on Tuesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the DG&IG’s office would initiate measures to bring back Kannadigas stranded in Tamil Nadu if needed.

Already, 300 vehicles of Tamil-speaking people had been escorted from Bengaluru to Tamil Nadu by the Karnataka police, he said.