Hours before the mayoral election, the Congress leadership announced its candidate to the post.

After hectic lobbying, G. Padmavathi (56), a four-time councillor from Prakash Nagar, is all set to become the city's 50th Mayor. The Janata Dal (S) has finalised M. Anand (53), Radhakrishna Temple ward councillor and party's floor leader in the BBMP council, for the post of city's 51st Deputy Mayor.

Meanwhile, the BJP, the opposition and single largest party in the council, will also be fielding its candidates to the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor. However, the Congress and the JD(S) have issued a whip to their councillors.

The polls are scheduled to be held at 11.30 a.m. on Wednesday. The aspirants to the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor have begun filing their nominations. The election will be conducted by the Regional Commissioner.