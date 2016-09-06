The screening of Kidaari, a Tamil film, was temporarily suspended at Nataraj Theatre in Sheshadripuram following sporadic protests across the city on Tuesday. Photo: V. Sreenivasa Murthy

Several passengers were stranded as pro-Kannada activists staged a protest against the Supreme Court verdict at the Satellite Bus Station on Mysuru Road on Tuesday. Photo: K. Murali Kumar

With farmers and pro-Kannada organisations up in arms against the Supreme Court verdict on release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, the city also witnessed sporadic protests on Tuesday with bus services to Tamil Nadu and Mandya and Mysuru affected.

Many passengers were left stranded at the Satellite Bus Station on Mysuru Road. Travellers were also forced to walk some distance into the city after bus services were stopped at Hosur.

Pro-Kannada activists staged protests at Attibele toll gate on Hosur Road and Marthahalli Junction, which affected movement of vehicles. In the morning, rumours were rife that the protestors were planning to block the road near Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border at Hosur. However, senior police officers denied that there was a major problem. "The number of bus services has been reduced to prevent damage to vehicles," said an officer.

Meanwhile, the screening of “Kidaari”, a Tamil film, was temporarily suspended at Nataraj Theatre in Sheshadripuram.

Detained

Protestors who staged a demonstration in front of the residence of Minister for Water Resources M.B. Patil were detained by the police. The police officials added that they would be let off later in the evening.

Protests by pro-Kannada organisations, including Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, staged demonstrations at Mekhri Circle and Kempegowda Bus Station at Majestic.