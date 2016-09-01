A 34-year-old cab driver was found murdered at the temple premises in Rajanukunte in the outskirts of the city on Thursday.

Harish, a resident of Bagaluru, went for night shift and later found murdered at the temple premises.

Harish body was found tied to an electric pole with the help of a banner cloth. He was strangulated to death.

Harish was married eight years ago and had no children. The Rajanukunte police have registered a case and investigations are on.