Though the principal Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party has declared that it would stand by any decision taken by the State government over the court order, it accused the Congress leaders and MPs of indulging in cheap politics on the issue of seeking the Prime Minister’s intervention.

In a statement here, BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa described the court order as “grossly unfair as well as unfortunate”, and argued that there was no need to convene the legislature session again as it has already resolved that water from the Cauvery reservoirs should be drawn only for drinking purposes.

However, he said: “The apex court has asked the Attorney-General whether it was possible for the intervention of the Centre and not the Prime Minister’s intervention.” He alleged that the devious attempt and motivated campaign of the Congress to draw the Prime Minister at every juncture is deplorable.

The Cauvery row has turned out to be politically tricky for the BJP as there is a loud demand for the Prime Minister’s intervention and anguish over the Chief Minister still not getting his appointment. Also, there is a feeling that BJP has now been sidelined in the Cauvery issue, especially after the other Opposition JD(S) joined hands with Congress government in handling the dispute.

The JD(S), meanwhile, chose not to comment. H.D. Kumaraswamy, State JD(S) president, said they would reveal their stand at the all-party meeting on Wednesday.