A 26-year-old BMTC woman conductor allegedly bit the hand of two students after an altercation broke out between them near K.G.Halli bus stop on Thursday morning.

According to an officer attached to the Gangammanagudi police station, Aruna is the conductor of a BMTC bus. “Around 8.30 a.m, the bus was nearing the K.G. Halli bus stop when she spotted a few students travelling on the footboard. She asked them to come inside,” said a police officer.

Puneet Gowda, one of the students travelling on the footboard, allegedly responded that he was going to alight at the K.G. Halli bus stop. “The conductor took his bus pass and asked him to collect it at the bus depot. He agreed to do so and insisted on a receipt. An argument broke out between them and he tried to snatch the pass from the conductor,” added the officer.

Two other students - Guru Praveen and Pawan - supported Puneet Gowda and a scuffle ensued. The police officer said the students reportedly pushed Aruna. "Angered by this, she allegedly bit Praveen and Punit on their hand,” said the officer.

A case has been registered by the Gangammanagudi police and investigation is on.