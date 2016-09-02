The general strike was successful in all 10 taluks of Tumakuru district on Friday.

The roads wore a deserted look as the KSRTC and city buses remained off the road. Private buses, autorickshaws, lorries and other transport vehicles also did not ply.

Schools and colleges were closed. Even shops, cinema halls, hotels and other commercial establishments remained shut.

Very few people were found at Deputy Commissioner's office and taluk office, which is usually crowded.

Protest march

A protest march was carried from Town Hall Circle to Deputy Commissioner' office by the members of trade unions including CITU(Centre of Indian Trade Unions), AITUC( All India Trade Union Congress) against price hike of essential commodities, demanding minimum wages, withdrawal of Road Security Bill and several other demands.

A bike rally was carried out by the members of trade unions on the streets of Tumakuru.