Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Friday announced a cash reward of Rs. 25,000 each to two traffic police sub-inspectors who have registered the highest number of violations on a single day on Thursday.

Appreciating their work, Mr. Parameshwara directed the City Police Commissioner to write an appreciation remark on the service records of both officials for their performance.

The two officials, Umesh R.U. attached to Cubbon Park (Traffic) and Shivaswamy from Byatarayanapura (Traffic) have booked the highest number of traffic violations and collected a fine amount of Rs. 65,800 and Rs. 66,700 respectively.

Their hard work and dedication should be a lesson for other traffic police officials, who, if determined, can not just streamline the traffic in the city but also act as a deterrent and bring down violations, he said in an official release.