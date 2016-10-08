Cities » Bengaluru

BENGALURU, October 8, 2016
Updated: October 9, 2016 07:45 IST

Air Force marks 84 years / 84th Air Force Day

  • Staff Reporter
On the 84th anniversary of the Indian Air Force on Saturday, Air Marshal S.R.K. Nair, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command at Bengaluru, placed a wreath at the war memorial in remembrance of soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation.

All personnel present observed two minutes’ silence in homage.

October 8 was the culmination of week-long observances across the IAF units in the city and the State, the Ministry of Defence said.

From humble beginnings

From a humble beginning in 1932, the guardians of the Indian skies form the fourth largest air force in the world. The Air Force has transited from the era of the erstwhile flying machines such as Vampires, Toofanis and Spitfires to modern war planes such as Sukhoi-30 MkI, Mirage-2000, C-130 and C-17 transport aircraft. The Air Force has won plaudits for its role in wars and during natural calamities, according to a release.

