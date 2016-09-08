The Congress will take disciplinary action against all those leaders, including Congress veteran B. Janardhana Poojary and H. Vishwanth, who openly criticised the government and party.

AICC general secretary in charge of the State, Digvijaya Singh, who chaired the first meeting of the newly formed Congress Coordination Committee here on Thursday, said names of all those leaders who openly criticise the Government and party would be send to senior Congress leader A.K. Antony, the chairman of the party’s disciplinary committee. “We will take appropriate action against all those leaders who openly make critical remarks against the Government and the party,” Mr Singh said.

In the last few days, a few Congress leaders, including Mr. Poojary and former MP H. Vishwanath, has been openly criticising the Siddaramaiah government.

While Mr. Poojary has been criticising Mr. Siddaramaiah on implementation of the Yettinahole project, Mr. Vishwanath sought resignation of the Chief Minister for releasing water to Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Singh warned that “all leaders should express their opinions in the party forums and not in the public”.

Boards

Mr. Singh said appointments to the Government-owned boards and corporations would be completed by September end. A list of candidates for the posts of chairpersons to various boards and corporations would be finalised end of this month after consulting senior leaders.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has told the State Congress leaders to finalise the list based on new guidelines.

The State Congress Coordination Committee comprising 28 members met here and discussed various strategies to ensure return to power in 2018 polls, he said.

Mr. Singh said next meeting of the Coordination Committee would be held in Dharwad on September 27.

The Congress has also decided to hold programmes on the occasion of birth centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from November 19 onwards.

Chief Minister, KPCC president G. Parameshwara, KPCC working president Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge, and Cabinet Ministers attended the meeting.