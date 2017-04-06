ACB arrests Lokayukta judgment writer

more-in

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a judgment writer attached to the Lokayukta head office on the charge of demanding ₹34,000 from a police constable who was acquitted in a bribery case recently.

According to ACB sources, Sunkanna had demanded money from Ballari-based constable Mallesh claiming to have helped restrain the Lokayukta from going for an appeal against his acquittal by a Lokayukta court in 2014.

In 2011, Mallesh had been trapped by the Lokayukta in a bribery case, but was acquitted a few years later.

“Usually, we go for an appeal with the High Court against acquittals. However in this case, the legal wing of the Lokayukta gave a certificate stating that the case was not fit for appeal,” said an ACB source.

Recently, Sunkanna allegedly approached Mallesh claiming that he had played a major role in preventing the Lokayukta from going for an appeal. “For this, he sought ₹34,000. This issue was brought to the notice of Lokayukta Justice P. Vishwanatha Shetty who ordered a trap,” added the source.

On Thursday, Sunkanna was caught red-handed taking ₹25,000 from Mallesh in the head office of the Lokayukta.