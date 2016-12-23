You can party till 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve in Bengaluru

more-in

You can let your hair down till 2 a.m. this New Year’s Eve as the city Police Commissioner has allowed restaurants, bars and pubs to have an extended deadline.

Police Commissioner N.S. Megharikh confirmed that the deadline for New Year’s Eve was 2 a.m. “However, we want to urge citizens to celebrate in a responsible manner,” he said.

The city police have directed bars, pubs and restaurants to ensure that their CCTV cameras are checked and in working condition.

Ashish Kothare, head of Bengaluru Chapter and member of the managing committee of the National Restaurant Association of India, said they were taking up precautionary measures, including having additional bouncers, to ensure that the celebrations were safe. Some of the other measures suggested by the police are conducting fire and emergency drills with the staff, keeping all police officers’ contact numbers, and keeping an eye for suspicious objects.

Additional Commissioner of Police (West) K.S.R. Charan Reddy said the police would also have watchtowers in the city centre as large crowds are expected.