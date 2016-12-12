Woman on lunch break hit by car, dies

more-in

Bengaluru: A 41-year-old woman on her lunch break was run over by a car on Hosur Road on Monday evening. The deceased, Uma, worked as assistant operations manager with a private online marketing company in Roopen Agrahara. She was crossing the road around 3.15 p.m. when she was hit by the car.

“The hatchback was going from Silk Board towards Bommanahalli. Seeing her injured, the driver abandoned the vehicle,” said a police officer attached to Madivala police station. Passers-by alerted the police. Uma was rushed to a private hospital where she was declared dead on arrival

The police are trying to track down the driver based on the registration details of the car.

There is no skywalk on the busy road. “The foundation of a skywalk had been laid only two days ago,” said a police officer.

Teen run over by bus

In another accident, an 18-year-old employee of a club was run over by a BMTC bus when he was crossing Nrupathunga Road on Sunday. According to the police, the accident happened around 6 p.m.

The deceased, Bugukumar, was from Assam.

“The BMTC bus driver, Suresh (26), was arrested,” said an officer attached to Halasuru Gate police station.