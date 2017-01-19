When electric crematoriums become a source of pollution

Wilson Garden crematorium is among the electric crematoriums in the city where the pollution control devices are not working properly.

more-in

Of the 12 electric crematoriums in the city, 11 have dysfunctional pollution control devices that let out toxic smoke into the atmosphere, causing much inconvenience to those living in their vicinity.

This has not only led to air pollution but has also made the crematoriums a source of stench, say residents. H. Srinivasamurthy, a resident of Sumanahalli, said a repugnant odour emanates from the Hebbal crematorium for nearly an hour after bodies are cremated. “We have taken up the issue with the civic authorities, but to no avail,” he said.

The chimneys of the crematoriums are fit with a set of equipment: a blower sucks the smoke from the furnace into the chimney, where a rotating scrubber sprays water so that the solid particles settle down in a concrete tank as sludge, letting out only white smoke. At most of the crematoriums, these scrubbers are not functioning properly and the concrete tanks that collect the sludge are leaking, rendering them ineffective, a senior electrical engineer with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike said.

Nandakumar, retired chief environment officer, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, said the concrete tanks can now be replaced with stainless steel tanks. The water in the tanks, too, can be replaced with solvents that fight smell better. “The only way to fight smell is to let it pass through another medium. We now have many options instead of water,” he said.

Lakshman, chairman of KSPCB, said he would convene a meeting with the civic authority and issue directions to rectify the problem immediately. “If the emission levels are beyond permissible limits, we will issue a notice to BBMP,” he said.

M.K. Gunasekahar, chairman of the Taxation and Finance Committee, BBMP, who inspected many crematoriums on Tuesday, said it was sad that the pollution control mechanism at the crematoriums has become dysfunctional. “I have immediately released ₹8 crore for the uplift of crematoriums in the city. [The work will] include replacement of all scrubbers and RCC tanks with stainless steel tanks,” he said.