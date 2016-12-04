Three students held for blackmailing woman by threatening to release objectionable photographs

more-in

The Parappana Agrahara police have arrested three students on the charge of blackmailing a Mumbai-based model, saying they had obtained her photographs on from a stolen phone, and demanding a ransom of Rs. 1 lakh.

The accused, Kiran, Ashish and Ashwin, studying in BBM and Civil Engineering courses in a reputed college, had stolen the mobile phone from the model’s friend on Hosur Road on October 4.

The accused took out the memory chip and sold the phone. The memory chip contained objectionable photographs of the model. Using this, the accused called the model and demanded a ransom, threatening to make the photographs public on social media.

Based on the complaint filed by the woman’s friend, the police trapped the accused by luring them with ransom amount.

The accused have been booked under blackmail, extortion and theft, and remanded in judicial custody.