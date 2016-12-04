Three from Bengaluru killed, two injured when car rams into tree

more-in

Three persons were killed and two others sustained serious injuries when the car in which they were travelling rammed a tree on National Highway 206 near Kumsi village on Sunday.

Dhananjay (30), Manjunath (27) and Jayadev (24) are the deceased. Girish (34) and Radhakrishna (21), who were injured, have been admitted to Government McGann Hospital here for treatment.

The deceased and injured are residents of Bengaluru. The vehicle was heading towards Siganduru.

The police said that the driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid hitting a pig that was crossing the road. The vehicle hit the animal, rammed into the tree and fell into a paddy field on the side of the road. The vehicle was smashed in the incident.