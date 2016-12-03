Techie killed after being knocked down by speeding cab

more-in

A 30-year-old software engineer was killed and the rider injured when the motorcycle they were riding in was knock down by a speeding cab on the elevated Electronic City flyover on Friday evening.

The deceased, Chandra Duggamatio, a native of Nellore in AP and working in a tech firm in Electronic City, was returning home from work, when a speeding car knock down the motorcycle. As a result the duo slipped and sustained severe head injuries.

Passers-by rushed them to a near-by private hospital, where Duggamati succumbed later.

The Electronic city traffic police have arrested the car driver, identified as Sattarshi, and seized the car for further investigations.