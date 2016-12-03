Bengaluru

Techie killed after being knocked down by speeding cab

more-in

A 30-year-old software engineer was killed and the rider injured when the motorcycle they were riding in was knock down by a speeding cab on the elevated Electronic City flyover on Friday evening.

The deceased, Chandra Duggamatio, a native of Nellore in AP and working in a tech firm in Electronic City, was returning home from work, when a speeding car knock down the motorcycle. As a result the duo slipped and sustained severe head injuries.

Passers-by rushed them to a near-by private hospital, where Duggamati succumbed later.

The Electronic city traffic police have arrested the car driver, identified as Sattarshi, and seized the car for further investigations.

Post a Comment
More In Bengaluru
road accident
accident (general)
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 3, 2016 5:12:35 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/Techie-killed-after-being-knocked-down-by-speeding-cab/article16755119.ece

© The Hindu