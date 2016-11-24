Techie held for blackmailing girl

more-in

A 25-year-old techie was arrested for blackmailing his former colleague with morphed obscene pictures posted on social websites. Based on a complaint the police track downed the accused, Raju Boronchi, from Begumpet, Hyderabad.

According to the police Raju had proposed to the girl during college days but she turned it down. After getting a job in a reputed IT firm the girl moved to Bengaluru. She and Raju, who was working in Hyderabad, remained as friends. Recently the girl got engaged to another techie. Enraged by this Raju creating a fake ID and started circulated obscene pictures of the girl on social media and even sent it to her fiance.

The girl filed a complaint with HAL police based on which Raju was tracked down at Hyderabad.