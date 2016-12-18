Police interrogating suspect in connection with murder of advocate

more-in

The police is interrogating one suspect in connection with the murder of Jyoti, an advocate, by two persons in Mahalakshmi Layout on Saturday evening. Police suspect that the man was stalking her for a long time.

According to police sources, Shivaramaiah, who was known to Jyoti for several years, has been detained for interrogation. The victim, hailing from Kanakpura, was working with a senior lawyer in Mahalakshmi Layout and was staying in a paying guest facility in Rajajinagar.

Police claim that when she got down from the BMTC bus, two persons intercepted her. After an argument ensued between them, the two men stabbed Jyothi and slit her throat with knives, before fleeing. She was rushed to a private hospital, where she succumbed to the wounds.

The public managed to nab one of the assailants Shivaramu , but the other managed to escape.