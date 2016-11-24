No sign of wife, son

more-in

Bengaluru: The police suspect that Wednesday’s daylight robbery was not a spur-of-the-moment act on the part of Dominic Selvaraj, who drove away with Rs. 1.37 crore in a van that was collecting cash from banks.

“It was a well-planned robbery,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police M.N. Anucheth.

Dominic was staying with his parents and his 12-year-old son in a rented house in Lingarajapuram. “Two months ago, his wife who worked in Dubai, returned to Bengaluru. He then shifted with his son and wife to another rented apartment in the same neighbourhood,” he added.

After the robbery, the police went to his house. They found no sign of his wife or son. “His wife’s mobile phone is switched off, which indicates that he had been planning this robbery for a while,” said Mr. Anucheth.

His elderly parents and relatives have told the police that they have no knowledge of the whereabouts of the trio.

Had rejoined firm

Dominic was a driver with Secure Transit that was contracted by LogiCash Solutions, which manages distribution of cash to banks and ATMs. After working with the company for two years, he quit a few months ago, only to rejoin on November 1.

“Our inquiries have revealed that the firm did not get his background verification done by the police. This is mandatory for every firm dealing with security or cash transit,” said a senior police officer.

Police suspect he has fled Bengaluru

Four special teams have been formed to track down Dominic, who the police suspect has already left Bengaluru. “We suspect that he is holed up in a relative’s house,” Anucheth said.

Police have increased patrolling at banks and financial institutions. Bank officials have been directed to alert the police if they find any sign of the money stolen by Dominic. The currency notes have specific serial numbers, which is being shared with all banks.

“It will help us locate him. Right now, the couple is not using their mobile phones,” a senior police officer said.