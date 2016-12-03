Newly married woman commits suicide

more-in

A 21-year-old newly married woman committed suicide by hanging herself in her parents house in Kamakshipalya on Friday.

The deceased, Kabya, was married to Sampath Kumar, a resident of Chintamani, five months ago.

Three days ago, Kavya returned to her parents house in Ranganathapura on a casual visit.

The incident came to light on Saturday morning, when her parents went to wake her up and found her hanging.

Police suspect family dispute could have led her to take the extreme step. A case of unnatural death has been registered and further investigations are on.