Lawyer knocked down by bus

Bengaluru: A 61-year-old lawyer was knocked down by a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus near Hudson Circle late on Saturday. Cubbon Park Traffic Police said Anjaneya Kumar was heading to his home at Basaveshwaranagar after meeting a client on Brigade Road. The KSRTC bus jumped the signal and rammed into his motorcycle.

Anjaneya Kumar died a few hours later in a hospital. The bus driver, Girish Babu, was arrested.

Ugrappa complaint: Police searching for suspects

Having arrested two persons, Vidhana Soudha police are on the search for others who posted or shared derogatory comments against MLC V.S. Ugrappa, chairman of the Committee on Atrocities on Women and Children.

On Saturday, police had arrested Pradeep, who works in a private college in Davangere, and Arun Hegde, who runs an electrical shop in Shivamogga.

Mr. Ugrappa, in his complaint, states that around 90 devotees of a mutt used ‘filthy’ language against him after he demanded the sacking of Ramachandrapur mutt seer Raghaveshwara Bharati Swami.

Two die in accidents

Bengaluru: A 25-year-old man was killed on Sunday morning when a truck knocked down his motorbike and ran over him at Peenya. The lorry driver was arrested.

The deceased, Shivaputrappa, was a daily-wager who stayed in Rajagopalnagar. He was headed towards Modi Hospital in Rajajinagar to visit his ailing father, said the Peenya Traffic Police.

During questioning, the driver claimed to have hit the bike while trying to evade a pothole. Traffic police visited the site of the accident but did not find any pothole.