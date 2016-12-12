Karnataka will feel impact of cyclone on Tuesday

more-in

Bengaluru: As thick clouds envelop the sky and winds pick up speed in the city, civic authorities in Bengaluru have been asked to stay alert as Cyclone Vardah is expected to bring in strong spells of rain on Tuesday.

While the city is expected to get moderate to heavy rainfall (between an innocuous 7.5mm to potentially threatening 34.5mm of rain), the outskirts will receive far more rain, says the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

“An advisory for flood alert and high winds had been sent to the BBMP,” said G.V. Srinivasa Reddy, Director, KSNDMC. “The wind speed is expected to be between 40 to 50 kilometres per hour which, in a city like Bengaluru, could lead to tree fall. While rains are not going to be heavy, we have seen even minor rain resulting in floods... We have sent out a word of precaution to the BBMP while our team is watching out for flood-like situations.”

The KSNDMC is preparing ward-wise forecast of rains expected. This data is being conveyed to local engineers and officers. Wards on the eastern side - Mahadevapura, Koramangala, Indiranagar - are expected to receive more rain.

Taking to social networking sites to exercise caution, Mayor G. Padmavathi posted: “We have already informed all our Control Rooms to be active and keep the rescue team/debris clearing team on high alert.”

Kolar, Chikkaballapur on alert

In Karnataka, Kolar, Chikkaballapur and parts of Tumakuru district bordering Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are expected to bear the brunt of the cyclone. KSNMDC said there are chances of rainfall exceeding 120mm in 24 hours in these areas.

Rain forecast

The city’s defences against rain might face a crucial test on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) expects widespread rain in south interior Karnataka — which spans Kolar to Mysuru. Some areas could receive ‘heavy’ rains. Malnad and the plains are expected to receive rain on Wednesday.

By December 17, only the clouds will remain. But, a few areas may receive light rain.