Ire over ID at Kanteerava stadium

Bengaluru: A minor dispute has arisen at the Sree Kanteerava outdoor stadium after parents accompanying athletes were this week asked to apply for identity cards. A series of complaints about poor security, and inconvenience caused by walkers, prompted authorities to make identity cards mandatory for athletes earlier this year.

The Stadium Management Committee of the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) charges an annual fee of Rs. 500 to issue identity cards.

Parents, however, are up in arms. "The same parent or guardian does not accompany the child every day," explained a young athlete's mother.

Another parent complained that the cost of the cards is not justified. "What facilities are they providing us? It's not like we're even using the track. We're just sitting in the stands," she said.

Veteran track and field coach V.R. Beedu sympathised with the parents. "This system does not exist anywhere else," he said.

Another coach, however, felt the complaints were petty in nature. "There is no need for parents sit and watch their wards train," he said. "They can wait outside the outdoor stadium. Besides, Rs. 500 per year is not a big sum."

A group of 10 parents approached the DYES with this complaint on Thursday and were assured that their views would be considered before any concrete steps are taken.