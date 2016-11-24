Hyderabad techie arrested for distributing obscene images

more-in

The victim was his former classmate who got engaged to another man

Bengaluru: A team from the HAL police station arrested a 26-year-old software engineer in Hyderabad for allegedly circulating morphed images of his classmate and posting them on various websites. “The trigger could have been the woman’s announcement of her decision to wed another man,” said the police.

The woman works in an IT firm in Bengaluru. She had approached the police four days ago after receiving the images on her cellphone. The photos had been sent to her friends and relatives, apart from social media websites, said the police.

A special team traced the source of the photos — her classmate Raju Boronchi, a techie in Hyderabad.

According to the police, Raju had proposed to the woman during their college days in Hyderabad, but was turned down. After graduation, she moved to Bengaluru to take up a well-paying job with a reputed IT firm.

She remained friends with Raju, who stayed back in Hyderabad.

“Recently, the woman got engaged to another techie. When he heard about this, Raju created a fake ID and started circulating obscene pictures of the girl and even sent them to her fiancé and her parents,” said the police.

Raju allegedly purchased seven SIM cards and started sending lewd comments and pictures to the woman.

The police have booked Raju under the Information Technology Act and he is in judicial custody in Bengaluru.