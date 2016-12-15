Hapless tenants in Bengaluru run from pillar to post

more-in

The start of December heralded a new set of demonetisation woes for many who live in rented accommodations in Bengaluru. As several instances of landlords demanding that rent be paid in cash were reported, tenants found themselves running from pillar to post.

“Due to demonetisation, we can’t withdraw more than Rs. 2,000 a day and the rent I pay is more than that. So, whatever I managed to withdraw went entirely towards my rent,” said Shalyari Ghosh, a student who rents a room in Hesarghatta Road.

To fight back, tenants in Bengaluru have launched an online petition on change.org asking the Union government to act against such house-owners. Many are also taking to social media seeking advice on how complaints can be filed. The petition, started two days ago, has gathered 500 signatures so far, demanding action against landlords insisting on cash payments.

In an effort to avoid declaration of rental income, most owners, especially in paying guest and lower rung accommodations, refuse to even give their PAN details to tenants who could use it to claim tax exemption under house rent allowance (HRA), said a tenant, who requested anonymity.

Cash crunch in the city post-demonetisation may not have initially affected those already used to net banking and cashless transactions. But the first week of December saw even the digitally connected standing in queues at banks and ATMs.

Income Tax officials say such cases can be brought to the notice of the Commissioner with jurisdiction over the area. “If the rent is more than Rs. 8,333, the tenant must declare the PAN of the houseowner,”an official said.