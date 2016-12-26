Bengaluru

ED raid at Kolar-Chickballapur cooperative bank

more-in

The officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday raided the Kolar-Chickballapur District Central Cooperative (KCDCC) Bank following charges against it of collecting huge deposits of higher denomination notes after demonetisation.

A team of four officials raided the office and went through the documents.

KCDCC Bank is said to be among six cooperative banks in Karnataka to have collected huge amount after demonetisation.

The KCDCC Bank is believed to have collected several crore rupees in various accounts in the first three days after the demonetisation announcement on November 8.

Post a Comment
More In Bengaluru
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 26, 2016 4:30:05 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/ED-raid-at-Kolar-Chickballapur-cooperative-bank/article16945022.ece

© The Hindu