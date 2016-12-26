ED raid at Kolar-Chickballapur cooperative bank

The officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday raided the Kolar-Chickballapur District Central Cooperative (KCDCC) Bank following charges against it of collecting huge deposits of higher denomination notes after demonetisation.

A team of four officials raided the office and went through the documents.

KCDCC Bank is said to be among six cooperative banks in Karnataka to have collected huge amount after demonetisation.

The KCDCC Bank is believed to have collected several crore rupees in various accounts in the first three days after the demonetisation announcement on November 8.