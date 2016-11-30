Constable, four others held on abduction charge

more-in

A gang of five including a police constable attached to Organized Crime Wing of Central Crime Branch were arrested for abducting a businessman from Rajajinagar last Saturday for a ransom of Rs. 25 lakh.

The accused have been identified as B. Shesha, constable with OCW, CCB; Byresh, secretary of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike; Vijay, KRV member; Manivannan; and Vijay.

According to the police the victim Jaishankar (42), who owns an electric goods shop in Rajajinagar, had recently exchanged Rs. 30 lakh old currency with Rs. 25 lakh new currency on commission basis with six of his friends.

The accused, who came to know about this, abducted Jaishankar from his shop, took him to an isolated place on the outskirts of city posing as policemen and beat him up. They released him after receiving Rs. 21 lakh and fled the scene.

Based on a complaint, a team of police tracked down Shesha and four of his associates and recovered Rs. 4.5 lakh from him. The police are on the lookout for four other accused who are on the run.