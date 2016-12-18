Cash van driver hijacks vehicle with Rs. 20 lakh in cash

more-in

A 25-year old cash van driver hijacked the cash logistics vehicle, with Rs. 20 lakh in a cash box, from Murugeshpalaya on Saturday evening. The vehicle was found abandoned in HSR Layout later in the night a few distance away from the ATM kiosk, and the cash trunk was found on a footpath in Bellandur on Sunday.

According to the police, Hussain (25), was staying in a room in Koramangala and had been working in a private cash logistics firm for the past one month as a driver. On Saturday evening around 5.15 p.m, the cash logistics vehicle was parked outside the State Bank of Mysore ATM in Murugeshpalaya and the gun man along with another staff was filling cash in the ATM.

Seizing the opportunity, Hussain drove away the vehicle. “He probably got frightened that the police may track him and abandoned the vehicle in HSR Layout,” said a police officer.

A case has been registered in the Old Airport police station. "We are searching for the suspect on the basis of CCTV footage," added the officer.