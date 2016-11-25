Boy, who plays truant from school, drowns

more-in

A 15-year-old boy, who allegedly played truant from school and went for a swim in Hebbal Lake on Friday, is feared to have drowned.

The teenager studies in class 9 in a private school in Hebbal. According to the police, Irfan left home for school, but later came to Hebbal lake along with his classmate.

The classmate, also a minor, told the police that the boy went into the lake, but soon began struggling to remain afloat. On realising that something was amiss, the classmate rushed to get help from a group of labourers nearby. But by the time help arrived, there was no sign of the boy.

The Hebbal police along with the Fire and Emergency Services personnel arrived at the spot and started dredging operations.