BMTC conductor held in murder case

The Mahalakshmi Layout police have arrested the BMTC conductor who allegedly murdered an advocate on Saturday evening. The police had arrested his friend Shivaramu (27) on the same day itself.

Madhu (26), the conductor, came to meet advocate Jyoti (26) at Mahalakshmi Layout on Saturday along with Shivaramu, a driver. An argument ensued between Madhu and Jyoti and he allegedly stabbed her with a knife.

Upon seeing this, Shivaramu fled from the spot, but was caught by the public. Madhu, however, managed to escape, the police said.

During interrogation, Mahalakshmi Layout police found that Madhu and Jyoti were from Kanakapura and knew each other for a long time. It is said that Madhu had proposed to Jyoti, but she had started avoiding him.