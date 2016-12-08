BMTC buses to get new first-aid kits

Already 250 buses have got the new first-aid kits in Bengaluru | Photo Credit: E mail handout

The absence of first-aid kits in BMTC buses has been a long standing grouse of passengers and for many years, they would find empty kits or boxes meant for medical supplies filled with other items.

The BMTC has now decided to adopt a different model of replenishing first-aid kits onboard its buses.

Production of these boxes began earlier last month and it is expected that by January end, all BMTC buses will carry these boxes. Already 250 buses have got the new boxes, officials said.

Earlier, pre-packaged kits were the preferred choice and now, the corporation will, for the first time, manufacture its own boxes and stock them with supplies procured separately, officials say.

“We discovered that with sealed packages, the quantity of medicines provided was just enough for one use. Also, once the package has been broken open, it is not possible to reuse the components again. As a result, in some cases, buses were found without these kits present as they were not replaced after use. We have now opted for a more permanent solution and decided to make our own first-aid kits,” said Ekroop Caur, Managing Director, BMTC.

These boxes will be manufactured in-house and will be stocked with medicines which will be procured separately.

With a new design, the boxes will have a glass top which can be broken in an emergency. For other cases, the driver or conductor will be given a key to a lock which will be installed on the box.