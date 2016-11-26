Accused of stealing money, hospital staff commits suicide

Sandesh Kulal (27), a staff at Subbaiah hospital in Mattikere and native of Vittal in Dakshina Kannada, was found hanging in his house on Friday night.

Sandesh allegedly committed suicide after his manager Chakravarthy accused him of stealing Rs. 25,000 in demonetised currencies from his cabin, police said.

In his complaint, Dinesh, brother of Sandesh, said that Chakravarthy and others harassed Sandesh over this issue. "Sandesh repeatedly told Chakravarthy and others that he did not steal the money and requested them to check the CCTV footages. When they checked the CCTV footages, there were no such image of Sandesh.”

Later, Chakravarthy and others allegedly harassed him and pressurised him to admit that he stole the money. Sandesh, depressed over false allegations, took the extreme step.

Yeshawanthapura police are investigating the case. The body has been shifted to M.S. Ramaiah hospital for post mortem.