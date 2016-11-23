AP sub-inspector’s son kidnapped

more-in

Traced to Bengaluru and reunited with his family after nearly two weeks

Bengaluru: A three-year-old boy, who was abducted on November 10 from in Palamner in Andhra Pradesh, was rescued in Bengaluru after a senior citizen saw him crying at Tin Factory Road in K.R. Puram on November 19. The boy is the son of a police sub-inspector attached to Byrareddipalli police station in Palamaner taluk in Andhra Pradesh. He was reunited with his family on Wednesday.

“The child had been abducted while he was playing in front of his house in Palamner Circle. We suspect that he was brought to Bengaluru and abandoned near Pai Layout at the entrance of Tin Factory,” police said.

His father Krishna Mohan came to Bengaluru to take the boy home.

On November 19, around 5.30 p.m., an elderly woman, Thippamma, noticed the boy standing alone on the road crying. She waited with him for some time, but when no one when came to claim him, she took him to her house.

According to the police, she gave him a bath, fed him and the following day escorted him to the police station.

“We circulated the boy’s photograph. Soon, we learnt his identity from our colleagues in Andhra Pradesh,” said a police officer from Mahadevapura.

On Wednesday, an AP police team that included Mr. Mohan and his family, arrived in the city.

The AP police suspect that the boy had been picked up a stranger who then boarded a lorry to Nangili village in Chittoor district. He took the boy to a nearby temple and remained there for a couple days before heading to Bengaluru where he abandoned the child.

A kidnap case has been registered at Byrareddipalli police station in Palamner.