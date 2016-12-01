600 delegates participate in Indian Technology Congress

more-in

About 600 delegates from industries, R&D laboratories, academia and young engineers participated in the two-day Indian Technology Congress that started here on Thursday.

T. Suvarna Raju, Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, who received the Technology Leadership Award, said HAL focussed on 3D manufacturing to improve competitiveness, a release said.

The fourth annual event is co-hosted by the Institute of Engineers (India), National Design and Research Foundation, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and other professional associations.