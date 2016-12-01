Bengaluru

600 delegates participate in Indian Technology Congress

more-in

About 600 delegates from industries, R&D laboratories, academia and young engineers participated in the two-day Indian Technology Congress that started here on Thursday.

T. Suvarna Raju, Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, who received the Technology Leadership Award, said HAL focussed on 3D manufacturing to improve competitiveness, a release said.

The fourth annual event is co-hosted by the Institute of Engineers (India), National Design and Research Foundation, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and other professional associations.

Post a Comment
More In Bengaluru
science and technology
technology (general)
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 1, 2016 8:01:40 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/600-delegates-participate-in-Indian-Technology-Congress/article16737075.ece

© The Hindu