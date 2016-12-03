Bengaluru

‘We complained to driver about strange smell’

more-in

Bengaluru: There were three teachers aboard the bus that caught fire on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway on Saturday. Chikanna, one of the teachers, said a lot of smoke was spewing out of the engine. “We complained to the driver about a strange smell in the bus. He stopped the bus and we asked the students to disembark. We took them away from the bus. Within a few minutes, it caught fire.”

A police officer, who visited the site, added, "There was panic for a while as students were rushing out of the bus."

The Channapatna rural police have taken up a case. “We have written to RTO officials to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. We have also informed senior officials of BMTC who had rented out the bus to the school,” a senior police officer said.

Post a Comment
More In Bengaluru
Karnataka
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 3, 2016 11:19:19 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/%E2%80%98We-complained-to-driver-about-strange-smell%E2%80%99/article16756437.ece

© The Hindu