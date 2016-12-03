‘We complained to driver about strange smell’

more-in

Bengaluru: There were three teachers aboard the bus that caught fire on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway on Saturday. Chikanna, one of the teachers, said a lot of smoke was spewing out of the engine. “We complained to the driver about a strange smell in the bus. He stopped the bus and we asked the students to disembark. We took them away from the bus. Within a few minutes, it caught fire.”

A police officer, who visited the site, added, "There was panic for a while as students were rushing out of the bus."

The Channapatna rural police have taken up a case. “We have written to RTO officials to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. We have also informed senior officials of BMTC who had rented out the bus to the school,” a senior police officer said.