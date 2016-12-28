‘Acknowledge tech addiction, make lifestyle changes’

more-in

With the increase in number of people who are seeking help for technology addiction, The Hindu sought the views of Manoj Kumar Sharma, Additional Professor, Department of Clinical Psychology, NIMHANS.

What are the early symptoms of tech addiction?

Some of the symptoms are preoccupation or desire to access online activities to an extent that leads to impairment or distress; inability to control time spent on the internet; and loss of interest in offline activities. Others are withdrawal symptoms in the form of irritability and anger outburst when the internet is not available.

When should professional help be sought?

When the usage leads to or affects his or her lifestyle and causes disturbance in biological functioning such as sleep or food habits, interaction with others, outdoor activities, and preference for solitary online activities. If a person is also facing academic or occupational disturbance which can be attributed to internet use, then professional help should be sought.

How does one restrict the use of technology?

The first step is to acknowledge the presence or excessive use of technology and motivate oneself to make lifestyle modifications. Some of the measures that we recommend is to first ensure that technology usage does not delay sleep and that they do not use tech tools when they are in the company of others. If you have to use gadgets for a longer duration, take a break after 30 minutes of usage. Ask a professional if your strategies do not work. Those addicted to technology need to be encouraged to start a hobby or develop another interest during their free time.

Do you notice a trend or a pattern in tech addiction

If we were to chalk out a pattern in terms of help-seeking behaviours, there is an increase in people who are more aware of addictive potential of internet use. The main factors related to use of technology are stress, boredom, loneliness and as a mode of relaxation.