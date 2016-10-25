Infinites & Revelations kick-starts second leg of its music festivals

The city, regardless of the limited indie-music, pop and rock loving crowd, is gradually waking up to new bands that are trying out new forms of music and ways to reach out to the public each day.

While the city still has a long way to go to be called a music hub, young musicians are doing their best to innovate their repertoire.

One of the first city bands to start the concept of morning beach jams was Infinites & Revelations.

The young musicians of the band have now kick-started the second leg of beach jams to popularise different musical genres with a twist. Dressed up in the traditional dhoti and kurta, the group struck the right notes on Sunday morning’s music jam session at the Beach Road opposite YMCA. The audience pitched in with claps, snaps and foot-taps.

The main idea behind the beach jams, the young musicians say, is to popularise different genres of music such as pop, rap, rock, Indie music and covers of international bands with the theme of ‘Supporting Indian Tradition’.

“It is a celebration of music and Indian culture. The beach jams will see the city’s bands perform on weekends in the same venue. We wish to follow the standard dress code of lungi or dhoti and formal shirt,” said Surya Teja Reddy, the band’s rhythm player. Infinites & Revelations also has Sree Vatsan on the lead guitar, Sashikanth as rhythm player, Vicky as percussionist, rapper Manoj and Santosh who is the keyboard player. The Beach Jams will be a regular feature with a city band performing on every Sunday morning from 6 a.m. to 7.30 a.m. “The Beach Jams are a precursor to the second season of Beach Music Festival. We are closely working with the Tourism Department for this and this time we plan to bring in big names from the national music circuit,” said Roopa Pukkella, freelance artiste manager who is coordinating with the city bands. Infinites & Revelations band was formed in 2011. They don’t actually have a genre as such as the musicians believe that it is music they enjoy and want people to enjoy too.

Having done several performances in the past couple of years in city hotels, cafes and college campuses, they recently composed their first original and will soon be releasing it in YouTube. “We are also working on a Telugu indie music number,” they say.

Surya Teja Reddy

Rhythm player Infinites & Revelations