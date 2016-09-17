Avasarala Rukmaji Rao, principal of Sri Saranya School of Fine Arts, Kakinada, explaining nuances of classical dance forms during a music awareness session in the city on Friday.— Photo: K.R. Deepak

'Students urged to watch classical dance programmes happening in the city to gain exposure'.

Why isn’t classical music popular among Indian youth? Why does the generation today feel classical music is not cool? “It is a lack of exposure to classical music, misconceptions about it and rigidity of classical musicians and music teachers, which are the reasons behind the current generation’s aversion towards classical music,” said Pantula Rama, eminent Carnatic music vocalist.

Speaking to The Hindu after an interactive session on music awareness on Saturday at B.V.K. Jr. and Degree College, she said musicians and art teachers should guide the students in a way that they can relate to classical music.

Earlier, she took an interesting session on elements of classical music for over 400 students from 17 colleges in the city, who participated in the music awareness and motivational interactive session called ‘Taste of Music’ on the college campus. The programme was organised by the Union Ministry of Culture in association with Vidya Bharati Sanskriti Shiksha Sansthan. Drawing similarities with concepts of physics and various musical instruments, she gave them an example on how different notes and frequencies are generated in a flute.She explained that just like how the skeletal structure is the core of the body, classical music is the core of any kind of music.

In the second session, the students were enlightened on how to understand nuances in classical dance performances through a lecture-demonstration by Avasarala Rukmaji Rao, principal of Sri Saranya School of Fine Arts, Kakinada.

During the session, Bharatnatyam performances were presented. He urged the students to watch classical dance programmes happening in the city to gain exposure.