It seeks clarification from govt. on norms for allotment

With certain grey areas in the reservations to be made to various categories, VUDA notification on allotment of LIG plots at Dakamarri in Bhimunipatnam mandal is expected to be issued by the month-end.

As per the schedule announced by the HRD Minister last month, the notification should have been issued on September 12 with time for applications up to October 14 and the draw of lots on October 26.

VUDA officials wrote to the government seeking clarification on whether to follow the GO on allotments issued specifically for VUDA or the general GO on housing. The VUDA GO has no provisions for quota for differently abled. But it has a provision for serving and retired government employees.

"It's more than a week since a letter has been addressed on this and other related aspects and we expect a clarification soon so as to issue the notification by the month-end," officials told The Hindu . With the notification delayed the entire process is expected to be stretched by a month, it was learnt.

Two modes

Expecting overwhelming response, particularly in view of the rate being fixed at Rs. 6,000 a square yard, VUDA is contemplating allowing applications online and offline.

Though it has been announced earlier that applications would be accepted from all over Andhra Pradesh, VUDA officials are now thinking of reducing it.

Also as various urban development authorities are functioning in the other parts of the State that could cater to housing demand, the area for applications will be restricted to VUDA purview- that is the north coastal districts and parts of East Godavari.

Besides, it would also prevent the possibility of a flood of applications from all over the State.