Two personnel of the Eastern Naval Command died in separate incidents.

Sub Lt. Tejveer Singh of INS Kuthar accidentally fired a round and was injured while handling firearms on Tuesday. The incident onboard the Khukri Class corvette occurred at around 2.30 p.m. and he was immediately shifted to the Naval Hospital, INHS Kalyani. In spite of best efforts, doctors could not revive him, an Eastern Naval Command release said.

Sub Lt. Singh hailed from Haryana. His family had been informed of the “unfortunate incident.” A Board of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident.

In the other incident onboard INS Sindhudhvaj, Leading Electrical Power sailor Pawan Kumar Pandey was injured due to electric shock during maintenance work of equipment at about 3 p.m. on Monday.

He was given first aid by the medical team onboard the submarine and shifted to INHS Kalyani where he died. His family was informed of the incident. An inquiry has been ordered.