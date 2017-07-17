Two drown at Rushikonda

Tragic end: The Rushikonda beach in Visakhapatnam where two persons drowned on Sunday.

more-in

Two persons drowned while community guards and locals rescued two others at the Rushikonda beach on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Rahul Pandit (33)and Nawal Upadhaya (27). The rescued were Akbar Hussain and Faisaliuddin.

All are residents of Hyderabad and working at the Karachi Bakery near Diamond Park in the city.

According to PM Palem Police Station SHO Laxman Murthy, all the four went to the beach for a swim at around 6 a.m. and ventured into the waters.

Two of them drowned when a big wave pulled them deeper into the sea. The other two were rescued. The bodies were later retrieved. They were sent for post-mortem.

The rescued persons were admitted to the Gitam Medical College Hospital.

According to a community guard, the four were warned against venturing into the waters, as the sea was pretty rough due to low pressure, but they did not heed the warning.

Fatal attraction

Beaches in and around Visakhapatnam such as the RK Beach, Yarada, Rushikonda and Jodugullapalem have been the main attraction for both locals and tourists. However, in the last three years, the beaches recorded over 120 drowning deaths.