A special counter was opened for the convenience of Sabarimala pilgrims, who wish to book their seats or book the bus for their visit to Sabarimala, at the Dwaraka Bus Station (DBS) Complex (RTC Complex) here on Friday. The counter was inaugurated by Executive Director Vizianagaram Zone of APS RTC A. Ramakrishna. Regional Manager (Visakhapatnam) G. Sudesh Kumar, Deputy Chief Traffic Manager (rural) Sudha Bindu, Deputy CTM (DBS Complex) Appala Narayana were present.

Buses will be operated for the convenience of devotees visiting the ‘Pancharama Kshetras’ and for Ayyappa devotees visiting ‘Sabarimala’ temple from November 15.

The corporation is operating 5, 6, and 7-day tours to Sabarimala with different packages with a slight variation in the coverage of some temples en route. The five-day ‘Sheeghra yatra’ covers Vijayawada, Melmaruvatur, Erumeli and Pamba in the up trip and Sripuram, Kaanipakam and Tirupati in the down trip.

The fare per head is Rs.4,750 (Super Luxury) and Rs.4,425 (Ultra Deluxe).

The six-day ‘Satvara yatra’ allows darshan to pilgrims at Vijayawada, Kaanipakam, Sripuram, Bhavani, Palani, Yerumeli and Pamba in the up trip and in the down trip at Tirupati, Sri Kalahasti and Annavaram temples. The fares are: 5,000 (Super Luxury) and Rs.4,675 (Ultra Deluxe).

Those opting for 7-day tours can have darshan at Vijayawada, Kaanipakam, Sripuram, Bhavani, Palani, Erumeli and Pamba in the up trip and Madurai, Rameswaram, Tirupati, Sri Kalahasti, Dwarapudi and Annavaram in the down trip. The fare is fixed at Rs.5,400 (Super Luxury) and Rs.5,050 (Ultra Deluxe). Those opting to visit Bangalore, Mysore, Guruvayoor in the up trip can opt for a separate 7-day package at the same fare.

Special buses will be operated to the Pancharama Kshetras to enable devotees to visit the popular temples of Lord Shiva during the Karteeka Maasam.

These specials will leave Dwaraka Bus Station at 5 p.m. on Sundays and return to the city on Monday night. The fares per person have been fixed at Rs.1,560 (Super Luxury) and Rs.1,485 (Ultra Deluxe).